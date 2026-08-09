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Benling India Believe vs Komaki M-5

In 2026 Benling India Believe or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of Believe up to 70-120 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.
Believe vs M-5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Believe M-5
BrandBenling IndiaKomaki
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 99,000
Range70-120 km/charge100-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity3.2 Kwh-
Charging Time--

Filters
Believe
Benling India Believe
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
M-5
Komaki M-5
STD
₹99,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1800 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm
Height
1140 mm
Width
690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
5.5s
Max Speed
75 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Continious Power
3000-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3200 W-
Emission Type
bs6-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Additional Features
Parking Assist, Smart Break Down Assist-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.2 Kwh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,36,78799,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,31,27099,000
RTO
5,5170
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9402,127

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