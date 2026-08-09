Believe vs M-5 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Believe M-5 Brand Benling India Komaki Price ₹ 1.26 Lakhs ₹ 99,000 Range 70-120 km/charge 100-120 km/charge Battery Capacity 3.2 Kwh - Charging Time - -

In 2026 Benling India Believe or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of Believe up to 70-120 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.