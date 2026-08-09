In 2026 Benling India Believe or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. Believe has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Believe vs W175 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Believe
|w175
|Brand
|Benling India
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|177 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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