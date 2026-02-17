In 2026 Benling India Believe or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. Believe has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
Believe vs Jawa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Believe
|Jawa
|Brand
|Benling India
|Jawa
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|30.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|293 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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