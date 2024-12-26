In 2026 Benling India Believe or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Believe has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Believe vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Believe
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Benling India
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162.71 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-