In 2026 Benling India Believe or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Believe up to 70-120 km/charge and the EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
Believe vs EHX20 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Believe
|Ehx20
|Brand
|Benling India
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|60-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 Kwh
|36 V
|Charging Time
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