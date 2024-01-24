In 2024 Benling India Believe or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15.2 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 14 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Xtreme 160R in 4 colours.
Believe has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge.
The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 55.47 kmpl.
Believe vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Believe
|Xtreme 160r
|Brand
|Benling India
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55.47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|163 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-