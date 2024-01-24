In 2024 Benling India Believe or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Benling India Believe or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15.2 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 14 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R in 4 colours. Believe has a range of up to 70-120 km/charge. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 55.47 kmpl. Believe vs Xtreme 160R Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Believe Xtreme 160r Brand Benling India Hero Price ₹ 1.26 Lakhs ₹ 1 Lakhs Range 70-120 km/charge - Mileage - 55.47 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 163 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -