Benling India Believe vs EeVe Soul

In 2024 Benling India Believe or EeVe Soul choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Believe up to 70-120 km/charge and the Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Believe vs Soul Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Believe Soul
BrandBenling IndiaEeVe
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Range70-120 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Believe
Benling India Believe
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
YesYes
Continious Power
3000-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
32001.2 kW
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1800 mm1960 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm1455 mm
Height
1140 mm1150 mm
Width
690 mm695 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree-
Additional Features
Parking Assist, Smart Break Down AssistMotor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-Tagging
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.2 Kwh2.2 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,36,7871,24,413
Ex-Showroom Price
1,31,2701,20,000
RTO
5,5170
Insurance
04,413
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9402,674

