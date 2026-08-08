In 2026 Benling India Believe or Earth Energy EV Evolve Z choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Believe up to 70-120 km/charge and the Evolve Z has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour.
Believe vs Evolve Z Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Believe
|Evolve z
|Brand
|Benling India
|Earth Energy EV
|Price
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|70-120 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.2 Kwh
|96 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|40 min