Benling India Believe vs BGauss D15

In 2024 Benling India Believe or BGauss D15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Believe Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Believe up to 70-120 km/charge and the D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge.
Believe vs D15 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Believe D15
BrandBenling IndiaBGauss
Price₹ 1.26 Lakhs₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Range70-120 km/charge115 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4 Hrs.

Believe
Benling India Believe
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
YesYes
Continious Power
30001500 W
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
32003.1 kW
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium Alloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Ground Clearance
160 mm175 mm
Length
1800 mm1868 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm1260 mm
Height
1140 mm1200 mm
Width
690 mm977 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
18 Degree10 Degree
Additional Features
Parking Assist, Smart Break Down Assist(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.2 Kwh3.2 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,36,7871,52,073
Ex-Showroom Price
1,31,2701,46,191
RTO
5,5170
Insurance
05,882
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9403,268

