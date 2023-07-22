Saved Articles

Benelli TRK 502 vs Zontes GK350

In 2024 Benelli TRK 502 or Zontes GK350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

TRK 502
Benelli TRK 502
Grey
₹4.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GK350
Zontes GK350
Black and Blue
₹3.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm62 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm32 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
TLI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.5:1-
Displacement
500 cc348 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiple DiscWet type multi-pieces
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 2-cylinderSingle cylinder, Liqued cooled, Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
69 mm84.5 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,46,1033,78,317
Ex-Showroom Price
4,85,9003,37,000
RTO
38,87226,960
Insurance
21,33114,357
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,7378,131

    Latest News

    The Benelli TRK 502 is now more expensive by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000
    Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X adventure tourer gets a price hike. Check new prices
    22 Jul 2023
    The Zontes GK350 has a neo-retro design whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has a retro cafe racer design.
    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Zontes GK350: Check price, specs and features
    3 May 2023
    The 2023 Benelli TRK 502 gets the new Black and Forest Green colour options
    Benelli TRK 502 & TRK 502X get new colour options for MY2023. Check out
    27 Jul 2023
    Super Meteor 650 is the latest cruiser from Royal Enfield. The 502C is the only cruiser that Benelli is currently offering in India.
    Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Benelli 502C: Price, specs & hardware compared
    27 Jan 2023
