In 2024 Benelli TRK 502 or Zontes 350T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Benelli TRK 502 or Zontes 350T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Benelli TRK 502 Price starts at Rs 4.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zontes 350T Price starts at Rs 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
TRK 502 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 46 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, 350T engine makes power & torque 39.3 PS @ 9500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Benelli offers the TRK 502 in 6 colours.
Zontes offers the 350T in 1 colour.
The TRK 502 mileage is around 33.77 kmpl.
The 350T mileage is around 30 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less