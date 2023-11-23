In 2024 Benelli TRK 502 or Ultraviolette F77 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Benelli TRK 502 or Ultraviolette F77 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 502 Price starts at 4.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Price starts at 3.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). TRK 502 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 46 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Benelli offers the TRK 502 in 6 colours. Ultraviolette offers the F77 in 3 colours. The TRK 502 mileage is around 33.77 kmpl. F77 has a range of up to 206 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less