In 2024 Benelli TRK 502 or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Benelli TRK 502 Price starts at Rs 4.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price starts at Rs 3.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
TRK 502 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 46 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Super Meteor 650 engine makes power & torque 47 PS @ 7250 rpm & 52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm respectively.
Benelli offers the TRK 502 in 6 colours.
The TRK 502 mileage is around 33.77 kmpl.
The Super Meteor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
