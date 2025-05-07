In 2026 Benelli TRK 502 or Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 502 Price starts at Rs. 6.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Price starts at Rs. 4.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). TRK 502 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, Shotgun 650 engine makes power & torque 47.65 PS PS & 52 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the TRK 502 in 6 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Shotgun 650 in 4 colours. The TRK 502 mileage is around 30.16 kmpl. The Shotgun 650 mileage is around 22 kmpl.
TRK 502 vs Shotgun 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Trk 502
|Shotgun 650
|Brand
|Benelli
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 6.2 Lakhs
|₹ 4.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30.16 kmpl
|22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|500 cc
|648 cc
|Power
|47.5 PS PS
|47.65 PS PS