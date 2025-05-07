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Benelli TRK 502 vs Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

In 2026 Benelli TRK 502 or Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 502 Price starts at Rs. 6.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Price starts at Rs. 4.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). TRK 502 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, Shotgun 650 engine makes power & torque 47.65 PS PS & 52 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the TRK 502 in 6 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Shotgun 650 in 4 colours. The TRK 502 mileage is around 30.16 kmpl. The Shotgun 650 mileage is around 22 kmpl.
TRK 502 vs Shotgun 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trk 502 Shotgun 650
BrandBenelliRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 6.2 Lakhs₹ 4.01 Lakhs
Mileage30.16 kmpl22 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc648 cc
Power47.5 PS PS47.65 PS PS

Filters
TRK 502
Benelli TRK 502
STD
₹6.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Sheet Metal Grey
₹4.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Benelli TRK 502 Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L-
Ground Clearance
190 mm140 mm
Length
2220 mm2122 mm
Wheelbase
1505 mm1465 mm
Height
1450 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
915 mm820 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :- 160/60-ZR17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-18
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
160 kmph170 kmph
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm47.65 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm52 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
500 cc648 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled, 8 Valve4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled, SOHC Engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Wet, Multiple DiscSlipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
69 mm78 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Monoshock, Rebound, Pre Load Adjustable-
Front Suspension
Usd Telescopic Forks-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT Display-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,43,1874,57,213
Ex-Showroom Price
6,62,0004,01,002
RTO
52,96032,080
Insurance
28,22724,131
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,9739,827
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Looks premiumTorquey engineComfortable in city as well as on highway

Cons

Heavy weightService can be a hit or a miss

TRK 502 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Benelli TRK 502undefined | Petrol | Manual₹6.2 - 7.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
TRK 502 vs RS 457

Shotgun 650 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Shotgun 650 vs Super Meteor 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Shotgun 650 vs Interceptor 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Shotgun 650 vs Continental GT 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Shotgun 650 vs Himalayan 450

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X are now pricier by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,000 but get more features as well
2025 Benelli TRK 502 launched at 6.20 lakh with new features & hardware
7 May 2025
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts edition combines black-and-gold styling with numbered exclusivity and custom-inspired detailing.
Limited-edition Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts launched at 5.75 lakh; India to get only 25 units
15 Jul 2026
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts edition was limited to 100 individually numbered motorcycles worldwide
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 x Rough Crafts sold out globally, India allocation gone in 3 minutes
31 Jul 2026
Rane recently took to social media to share images of his new prized possession
Sold his bike for oxygen cylinders during Covid, Harshvardhan Rane brings home a custom RE Shotgun 650
5 Apr 2025
Benelli has launched the 2025 TRK 502 with updates and new features. The range starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.20 lakh, ex-showroom.
What's new with the 2025 Benelli TRK 502? Key updates, features, and specifications
9 May 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 7: Benelli TRK 502 launched, Lexus LM 350h booking reopens, major discount on Honda cars & more…
8 May 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
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Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
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18 Oct 2023
Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
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