Benelli TRK 502 vs Kawasaki Z650

In 2024 Benelli TRK 502 or Kawasaki Z650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

TRK 502
Benelli TRK 502
Grey
₹4.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Z650
Kawasaki Z650
STD
₹5.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm60 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
TLIDigital
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.5:110.8:1
Displacement
500 cc649 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiple DiscWet multi-disc, manual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 2-cylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
69 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,46,1036,90,844
Ex-Showroom Price
4,85,9006,18,000
RTO
38,87249,440
Insurance
21,33123,404
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,73714,848

    Latest News

    The Benelli TRK 502 is now more expensive by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000
    Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X adventure tourer gets a price hike. Check new prices
    22 Jul 2023
    The 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS is expected to get traction control, complying with market regulations in the US but the feature could be made standard for other markets too
    Kawasaki Z650RS to get traction control in 2024
    12 Apr 2023
    The 2023 Benelli TRK 502 gets the new Black and Forest Green colour options
    Benelli TRK 502 & TRK 502X get new colour options for MY2023. Check out
    27 Jul 2023
    The 2024 Z650RS now comes with a three-level Kawasaki Traction Control System (KTRS)
    India-bound 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed globally with traction control
    18 Oct 2023
