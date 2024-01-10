Saved Articles

Benelli TRK 502 vs Kawasaki Vulcan S

In 2024 Benelli TRK 502 or Kawasaki Vulcan S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

TRK 502
Benelli TRK 502
Grey
₹4.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
ABS BS6
₹5.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm61 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm60 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm62.4Nm @ 6600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
TLIDigital
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.5:110.8:1
Displacement
500 cc649 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiple DiscWet Multi-Disc, Manual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 2-cylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
69 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,46,1036,75,504
Ex-Showroom Price
4,85,9006,04,000
RTO
38,87248,320
Insurance
21,33123,184
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,73714,519

Kawasaki Vulcan Snull | Petrol | Manual5.79 - 6.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650null | Petrol | Manual3.19 - 3.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
