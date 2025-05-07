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HomeCompare BikesTRK 502 vs Ninja 300

Benelli TRK 502 vs Kawasaki Ninja 300

In 2026 Benelli TRK 502 or Kawasaki Ninja 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 502 Price starts at Rs. 6.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price starts at Rs. 3.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). TRK 502 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 300 engine makes power & torque 39 PS PS & 26.1 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the TRK 502 in 6 colours. The TRK 502 mileage is around 30.16 kmpl. The Ninja 300 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
TRK 502 vs Ninja 300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trk 502 Ninja 300
BrandBenelliKawasaki
Price₹ 6.2 Lakhs₹ 3.17 Lakhs
Mileage30.16 kmpl30 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc296 cc
Power47.5 PS PS39 PS PS

Filters
TRK 502
Benelli TRK 502
STD
₹6.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300
STD
₹3.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli TRK 502 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L17 L
Ground Clearance
190 mm140 mm
Length
2220 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1505 mm1405 mm
Height
1450 mm1110 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm780 mm
Width
915 mm715 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :- 160/60-ZR17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
160 kmph182 kmph
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm39 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm49 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm26.1 Nm @ 10000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
500 cc296 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled, 8 ValveLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multiple DiscAssist & Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed, return
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
69 mm62 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Monoshock, Rebound, Pre Load AdjustableBottom-Link Uni-Trak with gas-charged shock and 5-way adjustable pre-load 132 mm
Front Suspension
Usd Telescopic Forks37 mm Telescopic Fork / 120 mm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT DisplayYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,43,1873,56,381
Ex-Showroom Price
6,62,0003,17,000
RTO
52,96025,360
Insurance
28,22714,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,9737,660

TRK 502 Comparison with other bikes

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Ninja 300 Comparison with other bikes

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Kawasaki Ninja 300undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM RC 390undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X are now pricier by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,000 but get more features as well
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