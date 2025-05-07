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HomeCompare BikesTRK 502 vs Ninja 500

Benelli TRK 502 vs Kawasaki Ninja 500

In 2026 Benelli TRK 502 or Kawasaki Ninja 500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 502 Price starts at Rs. 6.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). TRK 502 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 500 engine makes power & torque 45.41 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the TRK 502 in 6 colours. The TRK 502 mileage is around 30.16 kmpl. The Ninja 500 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.
TRK 502 vs Ninja 500 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trk 502 Ninja 500
BrandBenelliKawasaki
Price₹ 6.2 Lakhs₹ 5.66 Lakhs
Mileage30.16 kmpl26.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc451 cc
Power47.5 PS PS45.41 PS PS

Filters
TRK 502
Benelli TRK 502
STD
₹6.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ninja 500
Kawasaki Ninja 500
STD
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli TRK 502 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L14 L
Ground Clearance
190 mm145 mm
Length
2220 mm1995 mm
Wheelbase
1505 mm1375 mm
Height
1450 mm1120 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm785 mm
Width
915 mm730 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :- 160/60-ZR17Front :-110/70-17Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
160 kmph190 kmph
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm45.4 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm42.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
500 cc451 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled, 8 ValveLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 8 Valve Parallel Twin DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multiple DiscWet multi-disc
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2B
Bore
69 mm70 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Monoshock, Rebound, Pre Load AdjustableMonoshock Absorber
Front Suspension
Usd Telescopic ForksTelescopic Fork
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
5 Inch TFT Display-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,43,1876,38,000
Ex-Showroom Price
6,62,0005,66,000
RTO
52,96045,280
Insurance
28,22726,720
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,97313,713

TRK 502 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Benelli TRK 502undefined | Petrol | Manual₹6.2 - 7.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
TRK 502 vs RS 457

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X are now pricier by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35,000 but get more features as well
2025 Benelli TRK 502 launched at 6.20 lakh with new features & hardware
7 May 2025
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The newly launched Kawasaki Ninja 500 is only offered in a single colour option namely Metallic Carbon Gray.
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22 Jan 2025
Benelli has launched the 2025 TRK 502 with updates and new features. The range starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.20 lakh, ex-showroom.
What's new with the 2025 Benelli TRK 502? Key updates, features, and specifications
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