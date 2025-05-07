In 2026 Benelli TRK 502 or Kawasaki Ninja 500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 502 Price starts at Rs. 6.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). TRK 502 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 500 engine makes power & torque 45.41 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the TRK 502 in 6 colours. The TRK 502 mileage is around 30.16 kmpl. The Ninja 500 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.
TRK 502 vs Ninja 500 Comparison