In 2026 Benelli TRK 502 or Kawasaki KX112 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 502 Price starts at Rs. 6.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX112 Price starts at Rs. 4.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). TRK 502 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. Benelli offers the TRK 502 in 6 colours. The TRK 502 mileage is around 30.16 kmpl. The KX112 mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
TRK 502 vs KX112 Comparison