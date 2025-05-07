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HomeCompare BikesTRK 502 vs KX112

Benelli TRK 502 vs Kawasaki KX112

In 2026 Benelli TRK 502 or Kawasaki KX112 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 502 Price starts at Rs. 6.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX112 Price starts at Rs. 4.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). TRK 502 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. Benelli offers the TRK 502 in 6 colours. The TRK 502 mileage is around 30.16 kmpl. The KX112 mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
TRK 502 vs KX112 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trk 502 Kx112
BrandBenelliKawasaki
Price₹ 6.2 Lakhs₹ 4.5 Lakhs
Mileage30.16 kmpl24.18 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc112 cc
Power47.5 PS PS-

Filters
TRK 502
Benelli TRK 502
STD
₹6.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
KX112
Kawasaki KX112
STD
₹4.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L5 L
Ground Clearance
190 mm330 mm
Length
2220 mm1920 mm
Wheelbase
1505 mm1310 mm
Height
1450 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm870 mm
Width
915 mm765 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :- 160/60-ZR17Front :-70/100 - 19, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm-
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubed
Max Speed
160 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
66.8 mm51.6 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
500 cc112 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled, 8 Valve2st, 1-cyl, P. RE/V, Liquid-cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multiple DiscWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6-speed, return
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
69 mm52.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Monoshock, Rebound, Pre Load AdjustableUni Trak Swingarm/ 275 mm
Front Suspension
Usd Telescopic ForksTelescopic(USD) fork/ 275 mm
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
5 Inch TFT Display-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,43,1875,00,128
Ex-Showroom Price
6,62,0004,50,000
RTO
52,96036,000
Insurance
28,22714,128
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,97310,749

TRK 502 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Benelli TRK 502undefined | Petrol | Manual₹6.2 - 7.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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