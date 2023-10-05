In 2024 Benelli TRK 502 or Kawasaki KX 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Benelli TRK 502 or Kawasaki KX 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 502 Price starts at Rs 4.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs 4.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). TRK 502 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 46 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Benelli offers the TRK 502 in 6 colours. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. The TRK 502 mileage is around 33.77 kmpl. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less