Benelli TRK 502 vs Kawasaki KLX 140

In 2024 Benelli TRK 502 or Kawasaki KLX 140 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

TRK 502
Benelli TRK 502
Grey
₹4.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
KLX 140
Kawasaki KLX 140
STD
₹4.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
66.8 mm54.4 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
TLIDigital DC-CDI
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.5:19.5:1
Displacement
500 cc144 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiple DiscWet multi-disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 2-cylinderAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
69 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
21
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,46,1034,52,224
Ex-Showroom Price
4,85,9004,06,600
RTO
38,87232,528
Insurance
21,33113,096
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,7379,720

    Latest News

    The Benelli TRK 502 is now more expensive by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000
    Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X adventure tourer gets a price hike. Check new prices
    22 Jul 2023
    The 2023 Benelli TRK 502 gets the new Black and Forest Green colour options
    Benelli TRK 502 & TRK 502X get new colour options for MY2023. Check out
    27 Jul 2023
    The 2024 Kawasaki KX 85 is powered by an 84 cc single-cylinder, two-stroke engine
    2024 Kawasaki KX 85 and KLX 300R dirt bikes launched in India, priced from 4.20 lakh
    15 Nov 2023
    Super Meteor 650 is the latest cruiser from Royal Enfield. The 502C is the only cruiser that Benelli is currently offering in India.
    Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Benelli 502C: Price, specs & hardware compared
    27 Jan 2023
