Benelli TRK 502 vs Honda CB500X

In 2023 Benelli TRK 502 or Honda CB500X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

TRK 502
Benelli TRK 502
Grey
₹4.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CB500X
Honda CB500X
STD
₹6.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm66.8 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
TLIComputer-Controlled Digital Transistorized With Electronic Advance
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.5:110.7:1
Displacement
500 cc471.03 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multiple DiscMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 2-cylinder4 Stroke, SI Engine (Parallel Twin)
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
69 mm67 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,46,1037,66,869
Ex-Showroom Price
4,85,9006,87,386
RTO
38,87254,990
Insurance
21,33124,493
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,73716,483

    Latest News

    The Benelli TRK 502 is now more expensive by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000
    Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X adventure tourer gets a price hike. Check new prices
    22 Jul 2023
    The 2023 Benelli TRK 502 gets the new Black and Forest Green colour options
    Benelli TRK 502 & TRK 502X get new colour options for MY2023. Check out
    27 Jul 2023
    The Honda CB500X was launched in 2021 and is sold via BigWing dealerships. The outlets are yet to receive fresh stocks
    Honda CB500X ADV unlisted from India website, 2023 version incoming?
    20 Jan 2023
    Super Meteor 650 is the latest cruiser from Royal Enfield. The 502C is the only cruiser that Benelli is currently offering in India.
    Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 vs Benelli 502C: Price, specs & hardware compared
    27 Jan 2023
