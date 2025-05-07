In 2026 Benelli TRK 502 or Benelli 502 C choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 502 Price starts at Rs. 6.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). TRK 502 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, 502 C engine makes power & torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the TRK 502 in 6 colours. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. The TRK 502 mileage is around 30.16 kmpl. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl.
TRK 502 vs 502 C Comparison