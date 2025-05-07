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Benelli TRK 502 vs Benelli 502 C

In 2026 Benelli TRK 502 or Benelli 502 C choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 502 Price starts at Rs. 6.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). TRK 502 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, 502 C engine makes power & torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the TRK 502 in 6 colours. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. The TRK 502 mileage is around 30.16 kmpl. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl.
TRK 502 vs 502 C Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trk 502 502 c
BrandBenelliBenelli
Price₹ 6.2 Lakhs₹ 5.25 Lakhs
Mileage30.16 kmpl26.52 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc500 cc
Power47.5 PS PS47.5 PS PS

Filters
TRK 502
Benelli TRK 502
STD
₹6.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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502 C
Benelli 502 C
Black
₹5.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli TRK 502 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L21 L
Ground Clearance
190 mm170 mm
Length
2220 mm2240 mm
Wheelbase
1505 mm1600 mm
Height
1450 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm750 mm
Width
915 mm950 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :- 160/60-ZR17Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :- 160/60-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm240 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Disc-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
160 kmph175 kmph
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm46 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm66.8 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm46 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain drive
Displacement
500 cc500 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Twin Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled, 8 Valve2 cylinders in line, 4 strokes, liquid cooling, 4 valves per cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multiple DiscWet multi-plate
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
69 mm69 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Monoshock, Rebound, Pre Load AdjustableTelescopic coil spring oil damped, 50 mm.
Front Suspension
Usd Telescopic ForksUpside down telescopic fork, 41mm Outer Tube
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT Display-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,43,1875,93,077
Ex-Showroom Price
6,62,0005,25,000
RTO
52,96042,000
Insurance
28,22726,077
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,97312,747

TRK 502 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Benelli TRK 502undefined | Petrol | Manual₹6.2 - 7.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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