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HomeCompare BikesTRK 251 vs Roadster

Benelli TRK 251 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 Benelli TRK 251 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The TRK 251 mileage is around 31.8 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
TRK 251 vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trk 251 Roadster
BrandBenelliYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.59 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage31.8 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc334 cc
Power21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm29.1 PS PS

Filters
TRK 251
Benelli TRK 251
STD
₹2.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Benelli TRK 251 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Brakes Front
Disc-
Brakes Rear
Disc-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Frame
Steel trestle in steel tubes-
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Saddle Height
800 mm
Length
2070 mm
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Fuel Reserve
2 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-Stroke-
Displacement
249 cc334 cc
Max Power
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm29.1 PS
Peak Power
25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-plateAssist & Slipper Clutch
Ignition
TLI-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
72 mm81 mm
Stroke
61.2 mm65 mm
Compression Ratio
12:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Suspension Front
Telescopic forks-
Suspension Rear
Telescopic coil spring oil damped-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Techometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Body Graphics
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
City Mileage
31.81 kmpl-
Highway Mileage
33.97 kmpl-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
7.72s-
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
13.72s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
5.79s-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
8.14s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
17.86m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.82m-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
51.45m-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,91,1132,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
2,59,0001,93,565
RTO
20,72015,485
Insurance
11,39311,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,2574,750

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Latest Car & Bike News

Benelli TRK 251 will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan.
Benelli TRK 251 launched in India at 2.51 lakh, to rival Himalayan ADV
16 Dec 2021
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2025 Yezdi Roadster Review: Modern Renaissance
13 Sept 2025
Classic Legends will launch a special edition Yezdi Roadster on March 3, 2025
Yezdi Roadster special edition teased ahead of March 3 debut: What we know so far
13 Feb 2026
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23 Nov 2022
The Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf special edition has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.09 lakh, introductory ex-showroom
Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf launched at 2.09 lakh with neo-retro design details
2 Mar 2026
One of the key highlights of the new Benelli TRK 251 is its huge 18-litre fuel tank which as per Benelli has been added to complement its touring credentials.
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16 Dec 2021
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