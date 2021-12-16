In 2026 Benelli TRK 251 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The TRK 251 mileage is around 31.8 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
TRK 251 vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Trk 251
|Roadster
|Brand
|Benelli
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.59 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|31.8 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm
|29.1 PS PS