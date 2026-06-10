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HomeCompare BikesTRK 251 vs F77 [2022-2024]

Benelli TRK 251 vs Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Benelli TRK 251 or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The TRK 251 mileage is around 31.8 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
TRK 251 vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trk 251 F77 [2022-2024]
BrandBenelliUltraviolette
Price₹ 2.59 Lakhs₹ 3.8 Lakhs
Range-307 km/charge
Mileage31.8 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity249 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
TRK 251
Benelli TRK 251
STD
₹2.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
F77 [2022-2024]
Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Benelli TRK 251 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Rear Right View
Front Right View
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Specification
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Brakes Front
Disc-
Brakes Rear
Disc-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Frame
Steel trestle in steel tubes-
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Saddle Height
800 mm
Length
2070 mm
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Fuel Reserve
2 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-Stroke-
Displacement
249 cc-
Max Power
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm-
Peak Power
25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Clutch
Wet multi-plate-
Ignition
TLI-
Gear Box
6 SpeedSingle reduction helical gear box
Bore
72 mm-
Stroke
61.2 mm-
Compression Ratio
12:1-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Suspension Front
Telescopic forks-
Suspension Rear
Telescopic coil spring oil damped-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Techometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Body Graphics
Yes-
Display
YesMulti-function 5" TFT
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
City Mileage
31.81 kmpl-
Highway Mileage
33.97 kmpl-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
7.72s-
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
13.72s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
5.79s-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
8.14s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
17.86m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.82m-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
51.45m-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,91,1133,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
2,59,0003,80,000
RTO
20,7200
Insurance
11,39319,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,2578,589

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Latest Car & Bike News

On June 6, 2026, Ultraviolette's F77 Mach 2 became the first Indian production motorcycle to complete a lap of the Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit.
Ultraviolette F77 becomes first Indian production motorcycle to complete Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit
10 Jun 2026
Benelli TRK 251 will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan.
Benelli TRK 251 launched in India at 2.51 lakh, to rival Himalayan ADV
16 Dec 2021
Both motorcycles are the smallest ADVs from their respective manufacturers.
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23 Nov 2022
One of the key highlights of the new Benelli TRK 251 is its huge 18-litre fuel tank which as per Benelli has been added to complement its touring credentials.
Benelli TRK 251 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price, specs, features compared
16 Dec 2021
Ultraviolette’s new cashback programme rewards petrol two-wheeler owners who switch to the F77 or X-47.
Ultraviolette launches ‘Kill the Petrol Bill’ cashback programme for F77 and X-47 buyers
6 Jun 2026
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Latest Videos

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8 Jul 2024
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18 Oct 2023
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23 Jan 2024
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.80 lakh. Here is our review whether it is worth the price tag.
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle review
30 Jan 2023
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