In 2026 Benelli TRK 251 or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The TRK 251 mileage is around 31.8 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
TRK 251 vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Trk 251
|F77 [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Benelli
|Ultraviolette
|Price
|₹ 2.59 Lakhs
|₹ 3.8 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|307 km/charge
|Mileage
|31.8 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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