HomeCompare BikesTRK 251 vs Apache RR 310

Benelli TRK 251 vs TVS Apache RR 310

TRK 251
Benelli TRK 251
STD
₹2.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-StrokeSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
Displacement
249 cc312.2 cc
Max Power
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpmUrban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Peak Power
25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-plateWet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
Ignition
TLIDynamically controlled integrated high energy ignition system
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
72 mm80 mm
Stroke
61.2 mm62.1 mm
Compression Ratio
12:110.9:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,91,1132,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
2,59,0002,49,990
RTO
20,72019,999
Insurance
11,39311,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,2576,044
Expert Reviews
Verdict

The Apache RR310 has been leading the charge for TVS Motor Company in terms of technology and performance ever since its introduction in 2017. TVS' contender in the sub-400cc segment space has already proven its mettle over the last few years, but for 2021 the company had something fairly unique in mind. It announced the launc...

Read More

2021 TVS Apache RR310 BTO track test review: A customised missile for race track

