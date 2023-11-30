Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesTRK 251 vs Apache RTR 310

Benelli TRK 251 vs TVS Apache RTR 310

In 2023 Benelli TRK 251 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
TRK 251
Benelli TRK 251
STD
₹2.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310
Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter
₹2.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-StrokeSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, Spark Ignited Engine
Displacement
249 cc312.12 cc
Max Power
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
Peak Power
25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-plateWet multi plate - 7 plate design, RT slipper clutch
Ignition
TLI-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
72 mm80 mm
Stroke
61.2 mm62.1 mm
Compression Ratio
12:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,91,1132,75,205
Ex-Showroom Price
2,59,0002,42,990
RTO
20,72019,439
Insurance
11,39312,776
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,2575,915

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    BMW G 310 GS and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 have radically different design languages.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs BMW G 310 GS. Which ADV should you buy?
    30 Nov 2023
    The updated KTM 390 Adventure comes carrying the same design and mechanical components, while the only change in it is two new colours.
    KTM 390 Adventure vs BMW G 310 GS: Specifications comparison
    7 Nov 2023
    The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh
    9 Dec 2023
    TVS X, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer's latest EV with premium performance scooter, will be sold in European markets along with seven other models from January 2024.
    TVS Motor expands footprint to Europe, ties up with distributor Emil Frey to sell its two-wheelers
    17 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    In the BS 6 avatar the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be one of the well-rounded motorcycles in the 200cc category. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6 Road Test Review
    15 Aug 2020
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
    3 Sept 2021
    The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310, launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh (ex-showroom), gets several cosmetic tweaks as well as minor updates to its BS6 engine for a smoother and refined ride quality.
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: First Look
    31 Aug 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    View all
     