|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-Stroke
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
|Displacement
|249 cc
|411 cc
|Max Power
|21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm
|24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Peak Power
|25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain drive
|Chain Drive
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Wet multi-plate
|Wet Multi Plate
|Ignition
|TLI
|Digital Electronic Ignition
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|5-Speed
|Bore
|72 mm
|78 mm
|Stroke
|61.2 mm
|86 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12:1
|9.5:1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹2,91,113
|₹2,37,609
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,59,000
|₹2,03,085
|RTO
|₹20,720
|₹16,777
|Insurance
|₹11,393
|₹17,747
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹6,257
|₹5,107