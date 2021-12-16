TRK 251 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trk 251 Scram 411 [2022-2025] Brand Benelli Royal Enfield Price ₹ 2.59 Lakhs ₹ 2.06 Lakhs Mileage 31.8 kmpl 38.23 kmpl Engine Capacity 249 cc 411 cc Power 21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm 24.31 PS PS

In 2026 Benelli TRK 251 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The TRK 251 mileage is around 31.8 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.