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HomeCompare BikesTRK 251 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Benelli TRK 251 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Benelli TRK 251 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The TRK 251 mileage is around 31.8 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
TRK 251 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trk 251 Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandBenelliRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.59 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage31.8 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc411 cc
Power21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm24.31 PS PS

Filters
TRK 251
Benelli TRK 251
STD
₹2.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Benelli TRK 251 Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Front View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm300 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Brakes Front
Disc-
Brakes Rear
Disc-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Frame
Steel trestle in steel tubes-
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Saddle Height
800 mm
Length
2070 mm
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Fuel Reserve
2 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-StrokeSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Displacement
249 cc411 cc
Max Power
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Peak Power
25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-plateWet multi plates
Ignition
TLI-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed constant mesh
Bore
72 mm78 mm
Stroke
61.2 mm86 mm
Compression Ratio
12:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Suspension Front
Telescopic forks-
Suspension Rear
Telescopic coil spring oil damped-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Techometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Body Graphics
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
City Mileage
31.81 kmpl-
Highway Mileage
33.97 kmpl-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
7.72s-
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
13.72s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
5.79s-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
8.14s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
17.86m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.82m-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
51.45m-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
DRLs
Yes-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,91,1132,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
2,59,0002,06,394
RTO
20,72017,012
Insurance
11,39320,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,2575,235

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Latest Car & Bike News

Benelli TRK 251 will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan.
Benelli TRK 251 launched in India at 2.51 lakh, to rival Himalayan ADV
16 Dec 2021
The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
25 Jan 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs RE Scram 411: What's new and improved
8 Dec 2024
Both motorcycles are the smallest ADVs from their respective manufacturers.
KTM 250 Adventure Benelli TRK 251: Which 250 cc ADV should you buy?
23 Nov 2022
One of the key highlights of the new Benelli TRK 251 is its huge 18-litre fuel tank which as per Benelli has been added to complement its touring credentials.
Benelli TRK 251 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price, specs, features compared
16 Dec 2021
The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?
25 Jan 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Road test review
17 Mar 2022
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Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
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