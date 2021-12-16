In 2026 Benelli TRK 251 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. The TRK 251 mileage is around 31.8 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
TRK 251 vs Meteor 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Trk 251
|Meteor 350
|Brand
|Benelli
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.59 Lakhs
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|31.8 kmpl
|41.88 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm
|20.21 PS PS