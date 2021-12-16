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Benelli TRK 251 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 Benelli TRK 251 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. The TRK 251 mileage is around 31.8 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
TRK 251 vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trk 251 Meteor 350
BrandBenelliRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.59 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Mileage31.8 kmpl41.88 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc349.34 cc
Power21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm20.21 PS PS

Filters
TRK 251
Benelli TRK 251
STD
₹2.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli TRK 251 Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm300 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm270 mm
Brakes Front
Disc-
Brakes Rear
Disc-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Frame
Steel trestle in steel tubes-
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Saddle Height
800 mm
Length
2070 mm
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Fuel Reserve
2 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-StrokeSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled Engine
Displacement
249 cc349.34 cc
Max Power
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Peak Power
25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-plateWet, Multi Plate
Ignition
TLI-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Bore
72 mm72 mm
Stroke
61.2 mm85.8 mm
Compression Ratio
12:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Suspension Front
Telescopic forks-
Suspension Rear
Telescopic coil spring oil damped-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Techometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Body Graphics
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
City Mileage
31.81 kmpl-
Highway Mileage
33.97 kmpl-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
7.72s-
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
13.72s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
5.79s-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
8.14s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
17.86m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.82m-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
51.45m-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,91,1132,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
2,59,0001,95,762
RTO
20,72016,191
Insurance
11,39310,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,2574,790

Meteor 350 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Benelli TRK 251 will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan.
Benelli TRK 251 launched in India at 2.51 lakh, to rival Himalayan ADV
16 Dec 2021
Both motorcycles are the smallest ADVs from their respective manufacturers.
KTM 250 Adventure Benelli TRK 251: Which 250 cc ADV should you buy?
23 Nov 2022
The 2025 Meteor 350 will be available in four variants - Fireball, Stellar, Aurora and Supernova.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 crosses 6 lakh global sales milestone
10 Mar 2026
One of the key highlights of the new Benelli TRK 251 is its huge 18-litre fuel tank which as per Benelli has been added to complement its touring credentials.
Benelli TRK 251 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price, specs, features compared
16 Dec 2021
The Sundowner Orange gets an orange fuel tank with a pin striping.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sundowner Edition bookings closed
2 Apr 2026
The Meteor 350 continues to be one of the most sorted cruisers in the segment. It is comfortable, feels at home on highways and handles surprisingly well too.
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  News

Latest Videos

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Road Test Review: Royal Enfield Meteor 350
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Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
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