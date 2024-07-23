In 2026 Benelli TRK 251 or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The TRK 251 mileage is around 31.8 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
TRK 251 vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Trk 251
|Interceptor 650
|Brand
|Benelli
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.59 Lakhs
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|31.8 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm
|47.4 PS PS