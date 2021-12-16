In 2026 Benelli TRK 251 or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. The TRK 251 mileage is around 31.8 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
TRK 251 vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Trk 251
|Continental gt 650
|Brand
|Benelli
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.59 Lakhs
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|31.8 kmpl
|27.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm
|47 bhp PS