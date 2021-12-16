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HomeCompare BikesTRK 251 vs Continental GT 650

Benelli TRK 251 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

In 2026 Benelli TRK 251 or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. The TRK 251 mileage is around 31.8 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
TRK 251 vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trk 251 Continental gt 650
BrandBenelliRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.59 Lakhs₹ 3.53 Lakhs
Mileage31.8 kmpl27.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc647.95 cc
Power21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm47 bhp PS

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TRK 251
Benelli TRK 251
STD
₹2.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Benelli TRK 251 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Brakes Front
Disc-
Brakes Rear
Disc-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Frame
Steel trestle in steel tubes-
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Saddle Height
800 mm
Length
2070 mm
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Fuel Reserve
2 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-StrokeInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Displacement
249 cc647.95 cc
Max Power
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Peak Power
25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-plateWet multi plate
Ignition
TLI-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
72 mm78 mm
Stroke
61.2 mm67.8 mm
Compression Ratio
12:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Suspension Front
Telescopic forks-
Suspension Rear
Telescopic coil spring oil damped-
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Techometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Body Graphics
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
City Mileage
31.81 kmpl-
Highway Mileage
33.97 kmpl-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
7.72s-
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
13.72s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
5.79s-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
8.14s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
17.86m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.82m-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
51.45m-
Headlight
Halogen-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
DRLs
Yes-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,91,1134,03,511
Ex-Showroom Price
2,59,0003,53,105
RTO
20,72028,778
Insurance
11,39321,628
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,2578,673
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

Cons

Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat

Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Shotgun 650

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Latest Car & Bike News

Benelli TRK 251 will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan.
Benelli TRK 251 launched in India at 2.51 lakh, to rival Himalayan ADV
16 Dec 2021
Both motorcycles are the smallest ADVs from their respective manufacturers.
KTM 250 Adventure Benelli TRK 251: Which 250 cc ADV should you buy?
23 Nov 2022
Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update
13 Jan 2026
Jason Statham with a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 in Mr. Clean shade.
Hollywood actor, Jason Statham poses with Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
18 Jun 2024
In terms of design, a major difference between the two motorcycles is the cowl. The GT 650 does not come with a cowl from the factory.
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One of the key highlights of the new Benelli TRK 251 is its huge 18-litre fuel tank which as per Benelli has been added to complement its touring credentials.
Benelli TRK 251 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price, specs, features compared
16 Dec 2021
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  News

Latest Videos

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