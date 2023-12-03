Saved Articles

Benelli TRK 251 vs Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

In 2024 Benelli TRK 251 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price

TRK 251
Benelli TRK 251
STD
₹2.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-StrokeLiquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHC
Displacement
249 cc294.72 cc
Max Power
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm
Peak Power
25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-plateWet Multiplate
Ignition
TLIECU Based Digital Electronic Ignition
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
72 mm76 mm
Stroke
61.2 mm65 mm
Compression Ratio
12:111:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,91,1132,26,292
Ex-Showroom Price
2,59,0001,99,900
RTO
20,72015,992
Insurance
11,39310,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,2574,863

