In 2026 Benelli TRK 251 or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The TRK 251 mileage is around 31.8 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
TRK 251 vs RC 390 Comparison