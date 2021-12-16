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Benelli TRK 251 vs KTM RC 390

In 2026 Benelli TRK 251 or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The TRK 251 mileage is around 31.8 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
TRK 251 vs RC 390 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trk 251 Rc 390
BrandBenelliKTM
Price₹ 2.59 Lakhs₹ 3.23 Lakhs
Mileage31.8 kmpl25.89 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc373 cc
Power21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm43.5 PS PS

Filters
TRK 251
Benelli TRK 251
STD
₹2.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RC 390
KTM RC 390
STD
₹3.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Brakes Front
Disc-
Brakes Rear
Disc-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm17 inch
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Frame
Steel trestle in steel tubes-
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Saddle Height
800 mm
Length
2070 mm
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Fuel Reserve
2 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-Stroke1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Displacement
249 cc373 cc
Max Power
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm43.5 PS
Peak Power
25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-platePASC? antihopping clutch, mechanically operated
Ignition
TLI-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
72 mm89 mm
Stroke
61.2 mm60 mm
Compression Ratio
12:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Suspension Front
Telescopic forks-
Suspension Rear
Telescopic coil spring oil damped-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Techometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Body Graphics
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
City Mileage
31.81 kmpl-
Highway Mileage
33.97 kmpl-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
7.72s-
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
13.72s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
5.79s-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
8.14s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
17.86m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.82m-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
51.45m-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,91,1133,66,456
Ex-Showroom Price
2,59,0003,18,172
RTO
20,72025,453
Insurance
11,39322,831
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,2577,876

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Latest Car & Bike News

Benelli TRK 251 will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan.
Benelli TRK 251 launched in India at 2.51 lakh, to rival Himalayan ADV
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Both motorcycles are the smallest ADVs from their respective manufacturers.
KTM 250 Adventure Benelli TRK 251: Which 250 cc ADV should you buy?
23 Nov 2022
The KTM RC 200 is now pricier gets by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,000, the highest among all models, in the latest price revision
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One of the key highlights of the new Benelli TRK 251 is its huge 18-litre fuel tank which as per Benelli has been added to complement its touring credentials.
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16 Dec 2021
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 has an edge over its rival KTM RC 390 in pricing, but where does it stand in terms of performance.
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Latest Videos

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