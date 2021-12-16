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Benelli TRK 251 vs KTM RC 200

In 2026 Benelli TRK 251 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The TRK 251 mileage is around 31.8 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
TRK 251 vs RC 200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trk 251 Rc 200
BrandBenelliKTM
Price₹ 2.59 Lakhs₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Mileage31.8 kmpl35.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc199.5 cc
Power21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm25.8 PS PS

Filters
TRK 251
Benelli TRK 251
STD
₹2.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli TRK 251 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Brakes Front
Disc-
Brakes Rear
Disc-
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Frame
Steel trestle in steel tubes-
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Saddle Height
800 mm
Length
2070 mm
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Fuel Reserve
2 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-Stroke1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Displacement
249 cc199.5 cc
Max Power
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm25.8 PS
Peak Power
25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-plateWet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated
Ignition
TLI-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
72 mm72 mm
Stroke
61.2 mm49 mm
Compression Ratio
12:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Suspension Front
Telescopic forks-
Suspension Rear
Telescopic coil spring oil damped-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Techometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Body Graphics
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
City Mileage
31.81 kmpl-
Highway Mileage
33.97 kmpl-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
7.72s-
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
13.72s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
5.79s-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
8.14s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
17.86m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.82m-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
51.45m-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,91,1132,44,199
Ex-Showroom Price
2,59,0002,14,721
RTO
20,72017,177
Insurance
11,39312,301
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,2575,248

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Benelli TRK 251 launched in India at 2.51 lakh, to rival Himalayan ADV
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23 Nov 2022
KTM RC 200 in new Metallic Grey colour scheme. The motorcycle is now offered in three colours.
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22 May 2025
One of the key highlights of the new Benelli TRK 251 is its huge 18-litre fuel tank which as per Benelli has been added to complement its touring credentials.
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