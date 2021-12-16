In 2026 Benelli TRK 251 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The TRK 251 mileage is around 31.8 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
TRK 251 vs RC 200 Comparison