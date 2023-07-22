Saved Articles

Benelli TRK 251 vs Keeway Sixties 300i

In 2023 Benelli TRK 251 or Keeway Sixties 300i choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage

TRK 251
Benelli TRK 251
STD
₹2.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Sixties 300i
Keeway Sixties 300i
Matte Light Blue
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-Stroke1-Cylinder/4-Stroke 4-Valve
Displacement
249 cc278.2 cc
Max Power
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm
Peak Power
25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveBelt Drive
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Cooling System
Liquid CooledCooling System
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-plate-
Ignition
TLI-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Bore
72 mm75 mm
Stroke
61.2 mm63 mm
Compression Ratio
12:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,91,1133,31,441
Ex-Showroom Price
2,59,0002,99,000
RTO
20,72023,920
Insurance
11,3938,521
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,2577,123

    Latest News

    The Benelli TRK 502 is now more expensive by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000
    Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X adventure tourer gets a price hike. Check new prices
    22 Jul 2023
    While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
    Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
    22 Dec 2022
    Both motorcycles are the smallest ADVs from their respective manufacturers.
    KTM 250 Adventure Benelli TRK 251: Which 250 cc ADV should you buy?
    23 Nov 2022
    The 2023 Benelli TRK 502 gets the new Black and Forest Green colour options
    Benelli TRK 502 & TRK 502X get new colour options for MY2023. Check out
    27 Jul 2023
    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
