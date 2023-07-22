Saved Articles

Benelli TRK 251 vs Joy e-bike Skyline

In 2024 Benelli TRK 251 or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

TRK 251
Benelli TRK 251
STD
₹2.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Skyline
Joy e-bike Skyline
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-Stroke-
Displacement
249 cc-
Max Power
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm-
Peak Power
25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveHub Motor
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Clutch
Wet multi-plate-
Ignition
TLI-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Bore
72 mm-
Stroke
61.2 mm-
Compression Ratio
12:1-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,91,1132,29,000
Ex-Showroom Price
2,59,0002,29,000
RTO
20,7200
Insurance
11,3930
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,2574,922

