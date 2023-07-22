Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesTRK 251 vs Beast

Benelli TRK 251 vs Joy e-bike Beast

In 2024 Benelli TRK 251 or Joy e-bike Beast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
TRK 251
Benelli TRK 251
STD
₹2.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Beast
Joy e-bike Beast
STD
₹2.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-Stroke-
Displacement
249 cc-
Max Power
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm-
Peak Power
25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveHub Motor
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Clutch
Wet multi-plate-
Ignition
TLI-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Bore
72 mm-
Stroke
61.2 mm-
Compression Ratio
12:1-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,91,1132,42,000
Ex-Showroom Price
2,59,0002,42,000
RTO
20,7200
Insurance
11,3930
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,2575,201

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Benelli TRK 502 is now more expensive by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000
    Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X adventure tourer gets a price hike. Check new prices
    22 Jul 2023
    The Hongqi N701 Limousine, tasked with transporting China President Xi Jinpinf in the US, is seen at the San Francisco airport.
    ‘It looks like …’: What Joe Biden thinks of Xi Jinping's armoured limousine
    20 Nov 2023
    The 2023 Benelli TRK 502 gets the new Black and Forest Green colour options
    Benelli TRK 502 & TRK 502X get new colour options for MY2023. Check out
    27 Jul 2023
    The Hongqi N701 Limousine, tasked with transporting China President Xi Jinpinf in the US, is seen at the San Francisco airport.
    China's Xi Jinping lands in US, brings in his secretive and armoured Hongqi N701 Limo
    16 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     