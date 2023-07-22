Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesTRK 251 vs Perak

Benelli TRK 251 vs Jawa Perak

In 2024 Benelli TRK 251 or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
TRK 251
Benelli TRK 251
STD
₹2.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Perak
Jawa Perak
STD
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-StrokeSingle Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHC
Displacement
249 cc334 cc
Max Power
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm30. 64 PS
Peak Power
25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-plate-
Ignition
TLI-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
72 mm81 mm
Stroke
61.2 mm65 mm
Compression Ratio
12:111:01
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,91,1132,34,793
Ex-Showroom Price
2,59,0002,06,187
RTO
20,72017,025
Insurance
11,39310,081
Accessories Charges
01,500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,2575,046

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Benelli TRK 502 is now more expensive by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000
    Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X adventure tourer gets a price hike. Check new prices
    22 Jul 2023
    Both motorcycles are the smallest ADVs from their respective manufacturers.
    KTM 250 Adventure Benelli TRK 251: Which 250 cc ADV should you buy?
    23 Nov 2022
    The 2023 Benelli TRK 502 gets the new Black and Forest Green colour options
    Benelli TRK 502 & TRK 502X get new colour options for MY2023. Check out
    27 Jul 2023
    There are no cosmetic changes to any of the motorcycles.
    Jawa Yezdi motorcycle line-up updated: 5 things to know
    6 May 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    View all
     