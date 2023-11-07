In 2023 Benelli TRK 251 or Jawa 42 Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Benelli TRK 251 or Jawa 42 Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs 2.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs 2.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, 42 Bobber engine makes power & torque 30.64 PS PS & 32.74 Nm respectively. The TRK 251 mileage is around 33.97 kmpl. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less