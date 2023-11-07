Saved Articles

Benelli TRK 251 vs Jawa 42 Bobber

In 2023 Benelli TRK 251 or Jawa 42 Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

TRK 251
Benelli TRK 251
STD
₹2.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
42 Bobber
Jawa 42 Bobber
Mystic Copper
₹2.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-Stroke-
Displacement
249 cc334 cc
Max Power
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm-
Peak Power
25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-plateWet Multiplate
Ignition
TLI-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
72 mm81 mm
Stroke
61.2 mm65 mm
Compression Ratio
12:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,91,1132,41,763
Ex-Showroom Price
2,59,0002,12,500
RTO
20,72017,000
Insurance
11,39312,263
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,2575,196

    Latest News

    MS Dhoni's Jawa 42 Bobber gets a special custom paint scheme with the bike finished in a metallic bottle green shade with golden pinstripes
    MS Dhoni adds the Jawa 42 Bobber with a customised colour to his collection
    7 Nov 2023
    Triumph Stealth Editions only come with cosmetic upgrades over the standard versions of the motorcycles.
    Triumph reveals Stealth Editions for its motorcycles, will be on sale for 1 year only
    27 Oct 2023
    Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.
    Is Royal Enfield working on a new 350 cc motorcycle? New trademark suggests so
    22 Dec 2023
    Jawa-Yezdi will extend the free fuel offer for all customers who book and take delivery of select variants of the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster before the end of this month
    Get one month of free fuel with new Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster. But before this date
    21 Dec 2023
