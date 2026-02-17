In 2026 Benelli TRK 251 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. The TRK 251 mileage is around 31.8 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
TRK 251 vs 42 Comparison