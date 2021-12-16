In 2026 Benelli TRK 251 or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The TRK 251 mileage is around 31.8 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
TRK 251 vs Hness CB350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Trk 251
|Hness cb350
|Brand
|Benelli
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 2.59 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|31.8 kmpl
|45.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|348 cc
|Power
|21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm
|21.07 PS PS