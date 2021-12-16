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HomeCompare BikesTRK 251 vs Hness CB350

Benelli TRK 251 vs Honda Hness CB350

In 2026 Benelli TRK 251 or Honda Hness CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs. 2.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Hness CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The TRK 251 mileage is around 31.8 kmpl. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl.
TRK 251 vs Hness CB350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Trk 251 Hness cb350
BrandBenelliHonda
Price₹ 2.59 Lakhs₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Mileage31.8 kmpl45.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc348 cc
Power21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm21.07 PS PS

Filters
TRK 251
Benelli TRK 251
STD
₹2.59 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli TRK 251 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm310 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Brakes Front
Disc-
Brakes Rear
Disc-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 150/60-17Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Frame
Steel trestle in steel tubes-
Tubeless Tyre
Tubeless-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Saddle Height
800 mm
Length
2070 mm
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Fuel Reserve
2 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-Stroke4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Displacement
249 cc348.36 cc
Max Power
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Peak Power
25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-plateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Ignition
TLI-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Bore
72 mm70 mm
Stroke
61.2 mm90.5 mm
Compression Ratio
12:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Suspension Front
Telescopic forks-
Suspension Rear
Telescopic coil spring oil damped-
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Techometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
City Mileage
31.81 kmpl-
Highway Mileage
33.97 kmpl-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
7.72s-
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
13.72s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
5.79s-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
8.14s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
17.86m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
31.82m-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
51.45m-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,91,1132,19,755
Ex-Showroom Price
2,59,0001,92,435
RTO
20,72015,394
Insurance
11,39311,926
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,2574,723
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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