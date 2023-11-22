In 2023 Benelli TRK 251 or Honda CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Benelli TRK 251 or Honda CB350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs 2.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CB350 engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively. The TRK 251 mileage is around 33.97 kmpl. The CB350 mileage is around 36 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less