Benelli TRK 251 vs Honda CB300F

In 2023 Benelli TRK 251 or Honda CB300F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

TRK 251
Benelli TRK 251
STD
₹2.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CB300F
Honda CB300F
Deluxe
₹2.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-Stroke4 Stroke, Sl, Oil Cooled Engine
Displacement
249 cc293 cc
Max Power
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm24.13 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Peak Power
25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-plateMultiplate Wet clutch
Ignition
TLI-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
72 mm77 mm
Stroke
61.2 mm63.033 mm
Compression Ratio
12:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,91,1132,56,461
Ex-Showroom Price
2,59,0002,25,900
RTO
20,72018,072
Insurance
11,39312,489
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,2575,512

    Latest News

    The Benelli TRK 502 is now more expensive by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000
    Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X adventure tourer gets a price hike. Check new prices
    22 Jul 2023
    The 2023 Honda CB300F motorcycle gets an assist slipper clutch that requires less force while shifting gears.
    2023 Honda CB300F launched with OBD-II A-compliant engine, priced at 1.7 lakh
    11 Sept 2023
    The 2023 Benelli TRK 502 gets the new Black and Forest Green colour options
    Benelli TRK 502 & TRK 502X get new colour options for MY2023. Check out
    27 Jul 2023
    The <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 discount is available with Honda BigWing dealerships and limited till stocks last
    Honda CB300F gets a massive discount of 50,000, but there’s a catch
    18 Dec 2022
