Benelli TRK 251 vs Harley-Davidson X440

In 2023 Benelli TRK 251 or Harley-Davidson X440 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

TRK 251
Benelli TRK 251
₹2.59 Lakhs*
X440
Harley-Davidson X440
₹2.29 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-Valves, 4-StrokeSingle Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled Engine
Displacement
249 cc440 cc
Max Power
21.1 Nm @ 8000 rpm27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm
Peak Power
25.8 PS @ 9250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Transmission
ManualManual
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Wet multi-plate-
Ignition
TLI-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
72 mm79.6 mm
Stroke
61.2 mm88.4 mm
Compression Ratio
12:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,91,1132,69,511
Ex-Showroom Price
2,59,0002,29,000
RTO
20,72019,820
Insurance
11,39320,691
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,2575,792

    The custom-built Harley-Davidson X440 will be unveiled at India Bike Week 2023 scheduled to take place on December 8-9
    Harley-Davidson to unveil custom-built X440s at India Bike Week 2023
    3 Dec 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand's most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India’s biker paradise
    18 Dec 2023
    The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
    Honda CB350 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Which neo-retro motorcycle to buy?
    24 Nov 2023
    The custom Harley-Davidson X440 built by Rajputana Customs is an off-road scrambler with a shortened wheelbase and swingarm and a host of changes
    India Bike Week 2023: 4 Custom-built Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles unveiled
    9 Dec 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand's most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H'ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
