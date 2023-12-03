In 2023 Benelli TRK 251 or Harley-Davidson X440 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Benelli TRK 251 or Harley-Davidson X440 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli TRK 251 Price starts at Rs 2.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, X440 engine makes power & torque 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm & 38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm respectively. The TRK 251 mileage is around 33.97 kmpl. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less