Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Benelli Leoncino 500 vs Zontes GK350

In 2024 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Zontes GK350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Leoncino 500
Benelli Leoncino 500
Silver
₹4.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GK350
Zontes GK350
Black and Blue
₹3.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm62 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm32 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU - TLI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.5:1-
Displacement
500 cc348 cc
Clutch
Wet clutchWet type multi-pieces
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinderSingle cylinder, Liqued cooled, Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
69 mm84.5 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,28,5723,78,317
Ex-Showroom Price
4,69,9003,37,000
RTO
37,59226,960
Insurance
21,08014,357
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,3618,131

