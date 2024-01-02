In 2024 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Zontes 350R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Zontes 350R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs 4.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zontes 350R Price starts at Rs 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 46 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, 350R engine makes power & torque 38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm & 32.8 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours.
Zontes offers the 350R in 1 colour.
The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
The 350R mileage is around 40 kmpl.
