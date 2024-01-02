In 2024 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Zontes 350R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Zontes 350R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs 4.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zontes 350R Price starts at Rs 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 46 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, 350R engine makes power & torque 38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm & 32.8 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. Zontes offers the 350R in 1 colour. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The 350R mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less