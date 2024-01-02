Saved Articles

Benelli Leoncino 500 vs Yamaha MT-03

In 2024 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Yamaha MT-03 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Leoncino 500
Benelli Leoncino 500
Silver
₹4.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-03
Yamaha MT-03
STD
₹4.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm42 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm44.1 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU - TLI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.5:1-
Displacement
500 cc321 cc
Clutch
Wet clutchWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 4 valves, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
69 mm68 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,28,5724,59,900
Ex-Showroom Price
4,69,9004,59,900
RTO
37,5920
Insurance
21,0800
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,3619,885

    Latest News

    The Kawasaki Eliminator 500 will be available only in the Metallic Flat Spark Black shade in India
    2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 500 cruiser launched in India, priced at 5.62 lakh
    2 Jan 2024
    The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link measures 21.8 km in length with over 16.5 km above the sea, making it India's longest sea bridge
    Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India’s longest sea bridge to open on January 12: Maharashtra CM
    2 Jan 2024
    The entry performance segment saw some stellar motorcycles arrive in 2023. Here are the ones that were the most impressive
    Year Ender 2023: 5 motorcycles launched this year that stand out from the crowd
    26 Dec 2023
    The MT-03 and R3 use the same underpinnings.
    Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 initial impressions: Motorcycles for purists
    20 Dec 2023
