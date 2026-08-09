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HomeCompare BikesLeoncino 500 vs Justin Bieber Edition

Benelli Leoncino 500 vs Vespa Justin Bieber Edition

In 2026 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Leoncino 500 vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Leoncino 500 Justin bieber edition
BrandBenelliVespa
Price₹ 4.99 Lakhs₹ 6.46 Lakhs
Mileage23.0 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc155 cc
Power47.5 PS PS12.50 PS PS

Filters
Leoncino 500
Benelli Leoncino 500
Silver
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Justin Bieber Edition
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition
STD
₹6.46 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Benelli Leoncino 500 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.7 L8 L
Length
2160 mm1870 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Wheelbase
1460 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
207 kg-
Height
1160 mm-
Saddle Height
815 mm790 mm
Width
875 mm735 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :- 160/60-17Front :-110/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
170 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm12.50 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm12.4 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
500 cc155
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinderSingle cylinder, 4-Stroke, 3 Valves, i-get
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet clutchAutomatic Centrifugal Dry Clutch With Vibration Dampers
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
69 mm58 mm
Front Suspension
Upside-down forks 50mm with rebound brake adjustable-
Rear Suspension
Rear swing arm with lateral shock absorber with spring preload adjustment and hydraulic rebound brake adjustable-
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,31,4267,16,892
Ex-Showroom Price
5,60,0006,45,690
RTO
44,80051,655
Insurance
26,62619,547
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,57115,408

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