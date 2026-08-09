In 2026 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Leoncino 500 vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Leoncino 500
|Justin bieber edition
|Brand
|Benelli
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|₹ 6.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.0 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|500 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|47.5 PS PS
|12.50 PS PS