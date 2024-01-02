In 2024 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Ultraviolette F77 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Ultraviolette F77 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at 4.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Price starts at 3.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 46 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours.
Ultraviolette offers the F77 in 3 colours.
The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
F77 has a range of up to 206 km/charge.
