Benelli Leoncino 500 vs Ultraviolette F77

In 2024 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Ultraviolette F77 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Leoncino 500
Benelli Leoncino 500
Silver
₹4.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F77
Ultraviolette F77
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
66.8 mm-
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU - TLI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.5:1-
Displacement
500 cc-
Clutch
Wet clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 SpeedSingle reduction helical gear box
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
69 mm-
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,28,5723,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
4,69,9003,80,000
RTO
37,5920
Insurance
21,08019,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,3618,589

