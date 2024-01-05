In 2024 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their
In 2024 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs 4.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs 3.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 46 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm & 52 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively.
Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours.
Royal Enfield offers the Continental GT 650 in 5 colours.
The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
