In 2024 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli Leoncino 500 Price starts at Rs 4.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs 3.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Leoncino 500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 46 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm & 52 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Continental GT 650 in 5 colours. The Leoncino 500 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less