Benelli Leoncino 500 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

In 2024 Benelli Leoncino 500 or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Leoncino 500
Benelli Leoncino 500
Silver
₹4.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
British Racing Green
₹3.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm52 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU - TLI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.5:1-
Displacement
500 cc647.95 cc
Clutch
Wet clutchSlipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinderParallel twin, 4-stroke, single overhead cam, air/oil-cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
69 mm78 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,28,5723,36,296
Ex-Showroom Price
4,69,9002,94,417
RTO
37,59223,553
Insurance
21,08018,326
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,3617,228

